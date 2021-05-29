Federation of resident doctors' association to hold nationwide protest on June 1 over Ramdev's remarks
The Federation of resident doctors' association (FORDA) will hold a nationwide protest on June 1 over Ramdev's remarks on allopathy. In a press statement, the federation said the supreme sacrifice of health care workers, police personnel and others during the Covid pandemic is being subjected to "insensitive, inhuman and insulting statements" from Mr Ram Kishan Yadav alias Ramdev Baba.Full Article