Telangana extends lockdown for another 10 days
Published
Telangana extends lockdown for another 10 days and daily relaxation has been extended to 6 am to 1 pm, the decision comes after a Cabinet meeting.Full Article
Published
Telangana extends lockdown for another 10 days and daily relaxation has been extended to 6 am to 1 pm, the decision comes after a Cabinet meeting.Full Article
As more bodies in the river surfaced today in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, corpses were seen floating under a bridge near the border..