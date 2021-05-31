Covid-19 3rd wave in Delhi: Why more tests are key to clearing big test
Nearly two months after Covid made a brutal resurgence in Delhi, infecting lakhs and killing thousands, the city is inching towards what people believe is the pandemic in retreat. But recent experience has shown that this particular coronavirus is unpredictable. Instead of being complacent about testing, there is a case for carrying out more Covid tests than ever, particularly among children, the unvaccinated group that is believed to be at a higher risk.Full Article