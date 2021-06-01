COVID-19: Centre urges states, UTs to increase number of near-to-home vaccination centres
Published
The states and UTs were also exhorted to proactively increase engagement with private hospitals on COVID-19 vaccinations.Full Article
Published
The states and UTs were also exhorted to proactively increase engagement with private hospitals on COVID-19 vaccinations.Full Article
As second phase of vaccination of COVID-19 is underway in India, people flocked to the vaccination centre to get the jab. Prime..