Two days ago, Dilip Yadav, a contract labourer in his mid-40s, returned to his village in Mehrama block after travelling to Jamtara sadar hospital with his child for the blood transfusion, a distance of 400 km to and fro. This is the second such bicycle rally for Yadav, who returned from Delhi in mid-February after the lockdown started in the national capital to stop transmission of the Covid-19 virus.