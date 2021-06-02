SC pulls up Centre on Covid vaccination policy: Key points

The Supreme Court on Wednesday termed Centre's decision to provide free vaccination to health workers and allow private hospitals to charge those in 18-45 group as "irrational" and "arbitrary". “Policy of Centre for conducting free vaccination for groups under first two phases and replacing it with paid vaccination by states/UTs and private hospitals for persons in 18-44 years age group, is prima facie arbitrary, irrational,” said a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, LN Rao and S R Bhat.