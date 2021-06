A study by ​​The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) said the Delta variant, first found in India, is the "primary cause" behind the second Covid-19 wave. "​B.1.617 variant & its lineage B.1.617.2 were primarily responsible for surge in cases with high transmissibility of 50% more than Alpha variant (B.1.1.7)," said the study.