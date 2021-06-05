West Bengal: Cycles, bikes that brought migrants back lie in neglect

Hundreds of bicycles, many with punctured tyres, rusted frames and mangled rims, and at least three dozen motorbikes that lie abandoned outside Soakunia village in West Midnapore on the edge of National Highway 60. They serve as a grim reminder of the harrowing journeys migrant labourers had undertaken when a nationwide lockdown was announced overnight a year ago. With no train or bus being available to make the journey that ranged from several hundreds to a few thousand kilometres, cycles and bikes had proved invaluable for the hungry and desperate migrants to return home.