Mumbai: Hyatt Regency suspends operations due to lack of funds

Mumbai: Hyatt Regency suspends operations due to lack of funds

Mid-Day

Published

Sunjae Sharma, Vice President & Country Head - India, Hyatt said: `As a result of no funds forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd, the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai, to sustain the operations of the hotel, a decision has been taken to temporarily suspend all operations for Hyatt Regency Mumbai. The hotel will remain closed...

Full Article