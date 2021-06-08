UP unlock: Corona curfew lifted from all districts of Uttar Pradesh as COVID-19 cases decline
Uttar Pradesh reported 797 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and now has 14,000 active cases.Full Article
Amid a decline in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that the COVID-imposed curfew is being lifted from all..
Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Awanish K Awasthi on April 20 informed that weekend lockdown to be..
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Adityanath said he is in..