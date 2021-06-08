Annular solar eclipse on June 10, to be visible in India only from Arunachal, Ladakh

An annular solar eclipse is going to occur on Thursday but it will not be visible in India except in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, a prominent astrophysicist said. "In Arunachal Pradesh, people can it lasting for a maximum of 3-4 minutes," director of M P Birla Planetarium said, adding , "Ladakh can experience the last phase of the partial eclipse, again for a short duration, but relatively at a higher altitude."