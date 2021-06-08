Mumbai rains: Monsoon may arrive in the city tomorrow, says IMD

Mumbai on Tuesday received showers ranging between 20 mm to 40 mm in Colaba, Mahalaxmi and parts of Dadar area, while some weather stations in north Mumbai including Chincholi, Borivali and Dahisar received around 60 mm of rainfall in the first half of the day

