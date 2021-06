UP polls: Setback for Cong as ex-Union minister Jitin Prasada joins BJP

Former Union minister and two-time Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Jitin Prasada on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of party president JP Nadda at its headquarters. Jitin's joining is seen as a major jolt to Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi as Jitin was considered to be one of their core team members. This could be a major gain for the BJP as Prasada is a known Brahmin face in Central UP.