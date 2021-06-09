After Jitin Prasad, will more Congress rebels join BJP ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls?

The Congress had earlier in 2019 survived a scare of Jitin Prasada switching sides to BJP after Jyotiraditya Scindia succeeded in stopping him from doing so. However, Scindia later joined BJP in March 2020. Jitin Prasada's father Jitendra Prasada was a prominent 'Brahmin' face in Uttar Prasad, who challenged Sonia Gandhi's leadership in 1999 and contested against her for the post of party chief.