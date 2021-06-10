IIT Madras’ Maritime Traffic Management Software to cost 50% less than Foreign options, says Institute
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) will be developing an indigenous Vessel Traffic Management Software and hardware used in ports. Currently, Indian Ports use foreign options for fulfilling the same purpose, thus leading to higher costs. A Memorandum of Understanding between IIT-M and the VO Chidambaranar (VOC) Port Trust in Tuticorin was signed for this software development project.Full Article