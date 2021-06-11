Mumbai Rains: Retaining wall collapses in Powai, IMD issues orange alert in city
Heavy rains in Mumbai forced traffic police to shut 4 subways and asked motorists to abandon their vehicles on road.Full Article
A BMC official said that the island city recorded an average rainfall of 79.66 mm, while the western and eastern suburbs received..
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, for the coming..