With 70,421 new cases reported on Monday, the lowest since April 1, the country's total tally has gone up to 29,510,410, according to govt data. The 3,912 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, has brought the total death toll to 37,4305. The daily Covid count in India remained below 1 lakh for the seventh day in a row. Daily deaths continue to stay 3,000 above for third day.