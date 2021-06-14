CLAT 2021 date announced, exam to be held on July 23 for UG, PG programmes
CLAT is the entrance gateway for admission to 22 National Law Universities across the country. It is organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities. CLAT 2021 exam will be held on July 23, 2021. As notified earlier, the CLAT 2021 will be a pen and paper exam conducted at Centres with all COVID-19 safety protocols being observed, an official said.Full Article