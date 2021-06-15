In Kerala, Covid-19 deaths during lockdown rise 149%, testing down 22%

Kerala reported 488 Covid-19 deaths and 2,67,002 cases from May 5-12 -- the week in which the state went for a complete lockdown -- as against 1,214 deaths and 1,08,165 cases from June 2-9, marking a 149% rise in weekly deaths and 59% drop in cases. Kerala also reduced testing by 22% last week when compared with the week ending May 12 and health experts are drawing a correlation between decreased testing and increased mortality.