COVID-19 tally: India reports 60,471 new cases, lowest in 75 days; 2,726 deaths
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,95,70,881 while the death toll has reached 3,77,031 with 9,13,378 active cases.Full Article
As the second wave of Covid-19 diminishes, India's daily rise in Covid cases remained below the 1 lakh-mark for eight straight day..
The country also saw 3,303 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.