The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested former ‘encounter specialist' police officer Pradeep Sharma in connection with a probe into the ‘Antilia' bomb scare case and Mansukh Hiran's murder, an official said. ​​An NIA team along with armed CRPF personnel had raided Sharma's house located in J B Nagar in Andheri west around 6 am, the official said.