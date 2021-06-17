No tourism in Goa till whole state gets the first jab?
Published
"Until we administer the first dose of #CovidVaccine (across the state), tourism will not be reopened here," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told a news agency.Full Article
Published
"Until we administer the first dose of #CovidVaccine (across the state), tourism will not be reopened here," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told a news agency.Full Article
"Until we administer the first dose of #CovidVaccine (across the state), tourism will not be reopened here," Goa Chief Minister..