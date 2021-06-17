Mamata Banerjee moves Calcutta HC challenging Nandigram poll result
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the polling process in the Nandigram assembly constituency.Full Article
