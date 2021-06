India on Saturday reported 60, 753 cases in last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 29,823,546, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. ​​As many as 1,647 people succumbed to Covid-19 and 97,743 recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll and recoveries to 385,137 and 28,678,390 respectively so far.​​