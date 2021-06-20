J&K: Polls have to wait till delimitation panel finishes task

The administration heads of the 20 districts in UT may take at least another one or two months to send full data sought by the Delimitation Commission regarding the physical features, demographic pattern and administrative challenges of their respective districts. This information is crucial to the commission as the updated nomadic headcount of the districts will be required for delineating 'reserved' constituencies.

