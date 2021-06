The CA Final examinations will be held between July 5 and July 19. The CA Final (Old scheme) Group 1 examination will be conducted on July 5, 7, 9, and 11. The CA Final (Old Scheme) Group 2 examinations will be conducted on July 13, 15, 17, and 19. ICAI has released the admit cards for the Chartered Accountants (CA) July 2021 examination.