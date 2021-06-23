My government began probing Kumbh test scam a month ago, it came out in the media later, says Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, who completed 100 days in office a few days ago, spoke to Atul Sethi & Kautilya Singh at his camp office in Dehradun. Looking at the major milestones and challenges in his tenure, he defended the decision to hold Kumbh amidst the Covid pandemic, countering his predecessor Trivendra Rawat’s claims of the event turning into a super-spreader.