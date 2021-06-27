Kerala reports 10,905 fresh Covid-19 cases, 62 deaths
Kerala reported 10,905 new positive cases of Covid-19 and 62 deaths on Sunday taking the tally so far to 28,88,894 and the fatalities to 12,879.Full Article
