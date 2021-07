The high court of Bombay at Goa on Monday pulled up the government for hounding a whistleblower for exposing the dumping of raw sewage into water bodies by the sewerage corporation in Panaji. A division bench comprising justices M S Sonak and M S Jawalkar asked the government whether its departments have “no other work” than to pursue a case from 2012 to 2021 against a whistleblower.