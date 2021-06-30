National Doctor's Day: PM Narendra Modi to address medical fraternity on July 1
In his monthly radio program last Sunday, Prime Minister Modi had also lauded the efforts of doctors for their contribution to nation-building.Full Article
"India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting COVID-19", Modi said in his tweet
(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 78th edition of his monthly radio show ''Mann ki Baat''...