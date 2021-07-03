Who is Sirisha Bandla? Second India-born woman to fly to space
Published
Bandla will be one of the six space travellers aboard 'VSS Unity' of Virgin Galactic, scheduled to take off to space on July 11 from New Mexico.Full Article
Published
Bandla will be one of the six space travellers aboard 'VSS Unity' of Virgin Galactic, scheduled to take off to space on July 11 from New Mexico.Full Article
Sirisha Bandla is among the six-member crew of VSS Unity -- Virgin Galactic’s suborbital rocket-powered plane that will fly to..
Sirisha Bandla is among the six-member crew of VSS Unity -- Virgin Galactic’s suborbital rocket-powered plane that will fly to..