Girl, 2, crawls to cops, draws their attention to her mom lying unconscious on Moradabad railway platform

When a two-year-old girl, barely able to walk or articulate, saw her mother lying on a platform floor, unconscious, with her six-month-old baby brother by her side, she immediately looked for medical assistance. After travelling a few metres to another railway platform, she bumped into RPF jawans on duty. The girl tried to tell them that something was wrong. The cops, sensing trouble, followed her and found her mother lying down on the floor along with her little brother.