Indian student with kidney disorder airlifted from Melbourne, unites with family back home
Arshdeep Singh, 25, was diagnosed with chronic renal failure at a Melbourne hospital last month. It was difficult for the youngster, who had gone to Australia as a student, to get back to India as obtaining visas became tough because of the pandemic restrictions. But with the help of both Indian and Australian governments, Arshdeep managed to get back home, much to the relief of his family.Full Article