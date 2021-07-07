Assam’s Goalpara hit by 5.2 magnitude earthquake
Published
Assam’s Goalpara was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit the area on Wednesday (July 7) morning.Full Article
Published
Assam’s Goalpara was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit the area on Wednesday (July 7) morning.Full Article
Assam’s Goalpara was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit the area on Wednesday (July 7) morning.
A National Center for Seismology report said the quake was recorded at 8.45 am, having an epicentre at Goalpara in Lower Assam at a..