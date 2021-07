Uttarakhand, especially Nainital, has a connection with the Bollywood journey of ‘tragedy king’ Dilip Kumar, who died after repeated illnesses on Wednesday morning in Mumbai. “Madhumati”, the 1958 Bimal Roy film which won several Filmfare awards and was a landmark work in Kumar’s career, was partly shot in Nainital. Roy stayed in the lake town for six weeks, shooting songs for ‘Madhumati’ which co-starred Vyjayanthimala.