In a novel attempt, the Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau (ACB) placed dummy notes amounting to Rs 22 lakh over Rs 1 lakh of original cash to trap a junior accountant of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), posted in Ajmer, who demanded Rs 25 lakh as bribe from candidates by promising higher marks in the interview for the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) exam 2018.