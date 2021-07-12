Uttar Pradesh ATS recover maps of major cities, including places near Ram Mandir, from arrested Al Qaeda terrorists
Security has been beefed up in Mathura following the arrest of two operatives of the Al Qaeda-linked Ansar Ghazwatul Hind in Lucknow who were planning to attack several places across the state including the temple town. The police claimed that they were planning to cause disruptions through pressure cooker bombs in Lucknow and surrounding areas before Independence Day.Full Article