Chennai’s IT corridor set for a reboot as firms prepare to start up again

Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), Chennai’s IT corridor, is slowly waking up from the pandemic-induced hibernation. As tech giants and startups prepare to ask employees to work from office, scores of eateries and retail showrooms that dot the 45km stretch have refurbished interiors and started to call back staff in the hope that pre-Covid crowds will return. Right now, hotels, shopping malls and other commercial establishments on OMR say they register just 40% to 50% of pre-Covid sales.