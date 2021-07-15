JEE Main 2021 admit card released at nta.ac.in, here’s how to download
Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card from the official websites, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.Full Article
The NTA said on July 13 that JEE Main 2021 entrance exam admit card for third session can be downloaded on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
As per the revised scheduled released recently by the NTA, JEE Main 2021 entrance exam is scheduled to be held from July 20 to 25.