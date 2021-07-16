India records 38,949 fresh Covid-19 cases, 542 deaths in last 24 hours

India today recorded 38,949 new Covid-19 cases, abd 542 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union health ministry data. The total infection tally is now 3,10,26,829, while the death toll reached 4,12,531. According to the data updated at 8 am, the active cases have declined to 4,30,422 and comprise 1.39 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 97.28 per cent.