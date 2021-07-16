Maharashtra SSC result 2021 declared: Website crashes, 99.96 per cent students clear exam

The wait of almost 15 lakh students in Maharashtra came to an end after the state SSC or Class 10 final results were declared on Friday (July 16). The link to download Maharashtra SSC result 2021 was made available on the official website at 1 pm. Students will be able to download their results from Maharashtra SSC result websites – mahresult.nic.in and maharashtraeducation.com. There was no board exam in Maharashtra this year in view of the COVID pandemic. Instead, results have been prepared using students’ performance in past exams.