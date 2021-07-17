Amid talk of his quitting, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa may call MLAs’ meet
Speculation on Karnataka CM ’s continuance in office continued with suggestions that he might consider calling a meeting of party MLAs towards the end of the month. The objective of the meeting might be to announce his stepping down though several BJP sources said he had not been asked to do so. It is understood that the veteran leader may have suggested such a course of action to the party leadership.Full Article