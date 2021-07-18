Navjot Singh Sidhu appointed Punjab Congress president with immediate effect
Four working presidents have also been appointed, namely: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kujit Singh Nagra.Full Article
Even as Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh reiterated his “acceptance” of Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s..
Putting an end to the ongoing crisis in Punjab Congress, the party seems to have reached a consensus between Chief Minister Capt..
Manish Tewari's tweet becomes significant as reports of Navjot Singh Sidhu becoming Punjab Congress president have gained..