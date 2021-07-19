Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2021 declared at tnresults.nic.in, direct link to check here

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has declared the Class 12 HSC result 2021. TNDGE announced the TN HSE +2 Result 2021 at 11 am on the official website - tnresults.nic.in. As lakhs of students will be checking their results on the website, candidates are advised to keep their roll number handy to check and download their result. The TNDGE will also send results of the students on their registered mobile number.