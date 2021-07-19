Pegasus Project: Centre rubbishes reports of phone surveillance, calls it 'baseless'
Published
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that there is 'no substance' in such reports regarding the use of Pegasus on WhatsApp.Full Article
Published
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that there is 'no substance' in such reports regarding the use of Pegasus on WhatsApp.Full Article
Journalists, lawyers, and human rights activists around the world have been targeted by authoritarian governments using phone..