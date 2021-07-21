How Yediyurappa is an exception to BJP rule

Whether or not Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa steps down from his post on July 26, he has already created a record of sorts in the BJP, which is at the helm at the centre and in the state. His record would get further strengthened if he continues as the state CM beyond the date when a meeting of BJP legislature party takes place. Of the 30 CMs in the country, 18 belong to the NDA of which the BJP is one of the leading constituents. Yediyurappa, at 78 years of age, is the oldest among them.