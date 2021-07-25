US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's India visit: Resumption of International travel, situation in Afghanistan to figure in talks
India will press for gradual resumption of international travel, while maintaining health protocols on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to India, sources said.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in New Delhi late Tuesday, to discuss with Indian officials the agenda of expanding our security, defense cyber, and counterterrorism cooperation.Full Article