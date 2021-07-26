Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: What happened 22 years ago and how Indian forces crushed Pakistan in high-altitude warfare

The armed conflict between India and Pakistan in Kargil and elsewhere along the Line of Control (LoC) took place just months after the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif signed the Lahore Declaration in February 1999. The February conference was aimed at deescalating the tensions that had existed since May 1998 over the Kashmir issue, but the issue further flared up after the Kargil war.