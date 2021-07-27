APJ Abdul Kalam`s sixth death anniversary: BJP President JP Nadda joins others to pay tribute to `People`s President`

APJ Abdul Kalam`s sixth death anniversary: BJP President JP Nadda joins others to pay tribute to `People`s President`

Zee News

Published

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015, at the age of 83. He served as the 11th President of India

Full Article