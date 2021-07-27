Basavaraj Bommai is the new Karnataka CM: Here`s all you need to know
Published
Bommai, a Lingayat leader from North Karnataka, had the backing of the outgoing chief minister Yeddyurappa to succeed him.Full Article
Published
Bommai, a Lingayat leader from North Karnataka, had the backing of the outgoing chief minister Yeddyurappa to succeed him.Full Article
Metro area schools set back-to-school plans ahead of school year
All of today's action from the Tokyo Olympics. Several 2016 Olympic medallists take to the start line today as New Zealand's hunt..